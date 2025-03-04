Hyderabad Businessman Duped in Fake Nephew Scam: Cybercriminals Exploit Family Ties

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old businessman from Hyderabad was tricked into transferring ₹1.6 lakh after a scammer impersonated his nephew and claimed to be detained at Sydney Airport. The incident highlights the growing sophistication of cybercriminals who exploit emotional vulnerability and familial trust to execute financial scams.

The fraud unfolded when the victim received a desperate plea for help via Facebook Messenger, supposedly from his brother’s son. The scammer claimed to be stranded due to an “immigration issue” and urgently needed funds to secure a “spot visa” for his release. To add credibility, the fraudster provided a contact number for an alleged agent and urged immediate communication.

Fearing for his nephew’s safety, the businessman contacted the number on WhatsApp and was informed that an urgent payment was required to process the visa. Under duress, he transferred the amount using his own, his brother’s, and a friend’s bank accounts to the fraudster’s designated accounts and UPI IDs.

Further deepening the deception, the scammer obtained the victim’s bank details and sent a fake Western Union receipt, falsely claiming that funds had been transferred and would be received within 24 hours. It was only when the businessman directly contacted his real nephew that he realised the entire situation was a scam.

Upon discovering the fraud, he immediately reported the incident to the cybercrime helpline (1930). Shockingly, the scammer attempted to extort more money, sending another WhatsApp message demanding additional funds.

The Hyderabad cybercrime wing has registered a case and launched an investigation. Authorities have reiterated warnings about such scams, where fraudsters use stolen profile pictures and create fake identities to manipulate victims. These scams often involve claims of distress—such as detainment at airports, arrests, or financial crises—to create panic and pressure victims into making immediate money transfers.

Officials urge the public to verify such distress calls directly with family members before making any payments and to report suspicious activities to the cybercrime helpline immediately.