Hyderabad: Centre must facilitate migrants' return to native places says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Throwing the ball into the Centre's court, the State government on Thursday asked Union government to facilitate transportation of the migrant labourers stranded in Telangana to their native places.

The Centre cannot wash off their hands just by giving relaxations and asking the State governments to transport the migrants to their homes, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said.

The Minister was talking to reporters during his visit to constituency. "There are about 15 lakh migrants in the Telangana State from the Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and other States. To send them to their native places in buses, it would take three to five days time.

The Centre should take responsibility of facilitating the transportation of migrant workers to their native places by running special trains without taking any charges," said Srinivas Yadav.

The Minister found fault with the Centre asking the State governments to get back their natives in buses. If the labourers are shifted by operating special buses, the state governments can operate buses to shift them to their respective villages.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step in and direct the Railways to run trains instead of asking States to facilitate transportation.

On the directions of the Centre, the State government had appointed nodal officers for facilitation of the transportation of migrant labours.

The government had appointed Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Additional DG (law and order) Jitender as nodal officers.

Meanwhile, the State government would be issuing transit pass to the vehicle owners who wish to move out to their native place.

The vehicle owners would have to give his vehicle details like registration number, number of passengers and date of journey. The vehicle owners would get it certified from the Transport department.