Hyderabad: Chain snatchers at it again, loot 8 grams of Mangala Sutra from woman in Hayathnagar

Representational image
Highlights

  • Two bike-borne assailants robbed the owner of a grocery shop in Aditya Nagar, stealing 8 grams of Mangala Sutra while threatening the victim with a knife
  • The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which will assist in identifying the culprits

Hyderabad: The chain snatching cases rise in the Hyderabad. In such one incident, Hyderabad's Hayathnagar area witnessed yet another chain snatching incident that has left residents panicked. According to sources, two bike-borne assailants robbed the owner of a grocery shop in Aditya Nagar, stealing 8 grams of Mangala Sutra while threatening the victim with a knife.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which will assist in identifying the culprits. The victim has filed a complaint, and the police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Hyderabad, and authorities are urging residents to be cautious and report any suspicious activity immediately.

