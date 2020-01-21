Hyderabad: Chari appointed as vice-president for city JSP wing

Malkajgiri: Local Jana Sena Party leader Chari was appointed as vice-president for Greater Hyderabad Unit of the party and another local leader Riyaj was appointed as executive committee member.



On Monday, the party president Pawan Kalyan announced the appointments at party office in Jubilee Hills. On the occasion, Pawan Kalyan handed over appointment letters to both and congratulated them.

Speaking to media later at Malkajgiri, Chari expressed his gratitude to the party vice-president Mahender Reddy, Telangana party in-charge Shankar Goud and president of Greater Hyderabad party unit Rajalingam for supporting him get the post. They promised to strive for strengthening the party in the city.