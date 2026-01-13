  1. Home
Hyderabad: City gears up for Wings India 2026 at Begumpet

  • Created On:  13 Jan 2026 12:21 PM IST
A high-level preparatory meeting was held on Monday at the Telangana State Secretariat to review arrangements for Wings India 2026. The international aviation event is scheduled to take place from 28 to 31 January 2026 at Begumpet Airport, with Telangana serving as the host state.

The meeting was chaired by Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary (TR&B), and attended by Asangba Chuba Ao, Joint Secretary for the Ministry of Civil Aviation, along with senior officials from the GHMC, Police, Fire Services, and Begumpet Airport authorities. A detailed presentation was made regarding the logistics and scale of the event, with the Special Chief Secretary seeking seamless coordination across all departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the global summit.

Wings India 2026 is expected to see extensive international participation. Ministers and civil aviation authorities from countries including the United Kingdom, United States, Singapore, UAE, Germany, Russia, Qatar, and Ghana are slated to attend. Domestically, six states Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha have confirmed their participation, while approximately 98 companies will showcase their technologies as exhibitors.

Wings India 2026International Aviation SummitTelangana Host StateCivil Aviation Industry EventBegumpet Airport Hyderabad
