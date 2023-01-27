Hyderabad: CM KCR to hold BRS Parliamentary meeting on Saturday

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will chair the meeting of BRS Parliamentary Party on Saturday. The meeting will commence during the second half of the day and will identify issues on which the party MPs should corner the Union Government and will work out strategy to put pressure on Centre for higher allocations and release of pending dues from Centre to State.



CM KCR chaired TRS (now BRS) Parliamentary Party meeting in July 2022 and discussed the strategies to be adopted by the party in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Chief Minister directed the MPs to protest the BJP-led Central government's undemocratic rule. The BRS MPs were directed to fight the Central government's discrimination towards Telangana and anti-people policies in all sectors. The State Government has won laurels in the Agriculture, irrigation and allied sectors by taking up innovative and revolutionary action plans and this has led to the State emerging has a leading producer of paddy in the country. However, Central Government was not procuring the paddy produced in the State, besides subjecting the millers to lot of inconvenience. The Chief Minister guided the MPs to fight against the Central Government's anti-farmer policies in both the Houses. Apart from Agriculture sector, the State has been leading in effective implementation of NREGS in the country. Yet, the Central Government with its dual standards was creating issues and hurdles and the MPs were asked to take up these issues. Making good use of NREGS, the Telangana Government has been taking up several programmes in rural areas and this was appreciated by the Central Government, besides complimenting the social audit taken up by the State Government.

In this regard, several awards were also presented to the State by the Central Government. But the Central Government was now adopting a different approach and creating issues in implementation of NREGS in the State with vested interests. Apart from other sectors, the Central Government's unilateral and ill thought decisions, the nation's economy was getting adversely affected. The steady declining value of Indian rupee stands testimony to the fact. The country's development index was also heading south. As citizens of India, it was responsibility of Telangana people to safe the nation's economy.