Hyderabad: CMRF Fund aid letters handed over to Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi

Serilingampally: Local MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi on Thursday handed over the letters of credit (LoC) to some beneficiaries who have sought assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to meet their hospital treatment costs.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the TRS government was functioning with the sole motive of ensuring people's welfare. Gandhi remarked that the CMRF was like a boon for the poor in distress, including those who can't afford hospital treatment expenses. "The CMRF provides a sense of financial confidence to the poor and distressed," he noted. Among those present on the occasion included former corporator Ranga Rao, Miyapur division TRS president Uppalapati Srikanth, Madhapur division party unit president Erlagudla Srinivas Yadav and TRS leader Nayineni Chandakanth Rao.