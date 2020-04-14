Hyderabad: Concern over rise in corona positive cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, which is optimistic of becoming a corona-free state, is now working out new strategies to fight the sudden spurt in cases. After some relief from increase in cases for the last three days, there were 61 new cases and one death due to the virus on Monday.

According to official figures, the number of positive cases in Telangana rose to 592. Of this, 103 were discharged and seventeen deaths have been reported so far. The number of active cases as on Monday is 443. The positive cases so far in the GHMC region accounted for nearly 300, which is more than 50 percent of Telangana's total count.

In GHMC limits (comprising Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal mostly), Hyderabad is the most affected as a big number of people from the Old City attended the congregation at Markaz, Nizamuddin and nearly 250 of them or their contacts tested positive so far.

What has caused concern was the violation of lockdown rules by some Indonesians in the city. It is learnt that the police had arrested 11 of Tablighi Jamaat from Mallepalli Masjid. Eight of them are Indonesians and had participated in the mass congregation in New Delhi. They were arrested when they were offering prayers in Mallepalli Markaz in violation of the lockdown rules. On the other hand, high alert has been sounded in Charminar and Bhavani Nagar areas as 17 of a family were reported to have shown symptoms of Covid-19. All of them have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital.