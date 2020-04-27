Hyderabad: Congress condemns exploitation of farmers

Hyderabad: The TPCC's Covid-19 Task Force on Sunday has condemned exploitation of farmers by deducting up to 6 to 8 kg per quintal of paddy, as wastage at the procurement centre and at the rice mills as against the normal deduction of 1 to 1.5 kg per quintal.

The Task Force Group held a video conference on Agriculture to discuss about the procurement of paddy, maize, etc and the payment to farmers.

Along with the Task Force Committee Chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, PCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC In-charge General Secretary Dr Khuntia, Working Presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusuma Kumar, former PCC Presidents Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V Hanumantha Rao, All India Kisan Congress Vice-Chairman M Kodanda Reddy and several others participated in the meeting.

The leaders expressed serious dissatisfaction about the neglect of marketing of perishable crops like fruits and vegetables, besides crops like turmeric.

They called upon party functionaries to protest about this by making representations to officials at the district level.

Serious concern was expressed at the slow rate of procurement and the shortage of gunny bags, tarpaulin and non-availability of hamali labour.

There is no clarity about when the farmers will actually receive payment for the Rabi crops that are being procured now.

Payment for Bengal gram (shenagalu) procured in January has not been received by the farmers so far. All these issues would be taken to the notice of the Chief Secretary on Monday.