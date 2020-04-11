Hyderabad: Congress leaders reach out to the needy

Hyderabad: The control room set up the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee is busy galvanising all resources of the party and its machinery to reach out to the poor and the needy facing hardships on account of the ongoing lockdown to combat the

Coronavirus.

The poor and migrant labour from other states are also being helped by the Congress leaders who are arranging food packets, medicines and other essential items for distribution among those hard hit by the lockdown. About 500 relief works have been taken up since March 30.

According to the in-charge of control room, Prem Lal, the Hyderabad city and district Congress leaders are helping the people by attending to calls from various quarters.

He said that so far they received 500 calls from various parts of the state. The cell is also receiving calls for help from other parts of the country as well.

Former Union Minister Ghani Khan Chowdary's brother and MP from West Bengal called up and sought help for Bengalis who were stranded in Secunderabad.

"As soon as we received call from Ghani Khan Chowdary's brother we sent our leader Shaik Sohail to the spot ad helped the stranded Bengalis.

We are also helping the migrants from Jharkhand on the request of Congress leaders of that state. We have been supplying cooked food to around 60 every day," Prem Lal said.

The party also established control rooms in 19 districts. Their in-charges are in touch with party leaders at all levels to rope them in to extend help. They are receiving about 20 calls on an average, mostly for medicines and food.