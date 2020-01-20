Hyderabad: Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan demands action against Minister Ch Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Sunday demanded that a case of corruption be registered against Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy who allegedly collected crores of rupees from aspirants to give TRS party tickets for municipal elections.

He also demanded that Malla Reddy be sacked from cabinet with immediate effect.

Addressing a press conference, Sravan played out some audio clips which went viral on social media which suggest that Malla Reddy and his close relatives asked for huge money to give TRS party tickets.

He said the audio clip was of a telephonic conversation between Malla Reddy and son-in-law Rajshekhar Reddy, who also contested from Malkajgiri Parliament seat, who allegedly demanded aspirants to pay lakhs of rupees to get TRS ticket for municipal elections.

Asking whether seeking money to give party ticket was not corruption, he demanded the Anti-Corruption Bureau to register a suo motu case against the minister and his relatives.

He said some aspirants have also spoken to media accusing the minister of demanding huge amounts. Sravan demanded a high-level enquiry into the allegations and stern action against the minister. He said that the Congress party would lodge a formal complaint with the police and the Election Commission in this regard.

The Congress leader also demanded that Election Commission take against Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao who intimidated the voters by saying that he would come to know whom they have voted for in the municipal

elections.