Hyderabad: Congress swings into action after the announcement of reservations

Hyderabad: With the announcement of reservations to the chairpersons, wards and mayors of the municipalities and corporations, the Congress has taken up serious campaign in the urban local bodies which would go to polls in the second week of this month.

Senior party leaders including TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former leaders of opposition in Assembly and Council K Jana Reddy, Mohammad Shabbir Ali, MLAs, MLC, MPs, working presidents, vice presidents of the TPCC and other leaders have swung into action to secure the ULBs in their respective Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies.

The TPCC has given the responsibility of achieving success in the ULBs to the MPs, MLAs and contested candidates of the Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies and DCC presidents.

MPs A Revanth Reddy, K Venkat Reddy, MLAs Sridhar Babu, Sithakka, K Rajagopal Reddy, T Jagga Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former MP K Visweswar Reddy, senior leaders Mallu Ravi and others have been striving in their respective municipalities and corporations.

Former PCC presidents Ponnala Laxmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao, party leaders M Kodanda Reddy and others have been camping in their respective ULBs to ensure the victory of the Congress candidates.

With the announcement of the reservations, the in-charges of the municipalities and corporations have taken up selection of candidates for the wards as per the quotas finalised by the Municipal Administration department.

In-charges of municipalities and corporations have been preparing the ULB wise manifestos to woo the voters.

They have been highlighting the plights of the common people living in the ULBs and making promises to address those issues.

Congress leaders were also taking steps to see that local leaders did not cross the fence for tickets to other parties as the ruling TRS and the BJP have been trying to grab winning horses of the Grand Old Party.