Hyderabad: Contractors asked to complete works on time by GHMC under the leadership of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee meeting was held under the leadership of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Thursday.

A total of 18 aspects have been discussed. The Mayor directed Zonal Commissioners to monitor progress of works on a regular basis. "Corporators and contractors should ensure the works are going on war foot. If works aren't started in stipulated time, contractors will be given notices and their contracts will be dismissed.

Contractors will be put in blocklist and they wouldn't be allowed to take up works in the future if sanctioned works aren't taken up," he added.

GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, standing committee members Gandam Jyotsna, Mudraboina Srinivas Rao, Meer Basith Ali, Sama Swapna, Meerja Mustafffa Baig, Sunna Rajmohan, Mohamood Nazeeruddin, Mohamood Mazeed Hussain, Muta Madma Naresh, V Sindhu, Bairagoni Danunjay, A Arun, additional commissioners Vijaya Lakshmi, Yadagiri Rao, zonal commissioners N Ravi Kiran, Upender Reddy, B Mamatha, B Srinivas Reddy, Praveenya, Samrat, Ashok, Town Planning Director Srinivas Rao, CCP Devender Reddy, CE Jiyauddin and others were present.