Hyderabad:Cops guarding Gandhi hospital get protective gear

Hyderabad: The north zone task force personnel are geared up with protective gear at Gandhi Hospital to cordon off the surroundings as it is turned into Corona centre to be visited by persons who tested positive.

The north zone police was given the responsibility to ensure that no untoward incident happens at the hospital such as the one that took place on Wednesday.

Anjani Kumar, the Commissioner of police, said, "I have been continuously visiting the hospital to monitor the situation and briefing the police personnel deployed on duty. As it was mentioned that the police constables did not have proper gear to enter the hospital, so we arranged for a protective gear for them and now they will be able to enter any floor of the hospital."

"Apart from providing them with protective gear, the police department is also ensuring that, only patients who are tested positive with COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the hospital. The families of such patients will be accommodated at another building opposite to Gandhi hospital.

Moreover, the barricading has also been arranged on the hospital premises as suggested by the senior police officers and the multiple entry and exit points are closed now," added the officer. "However if still anyone is found to be violating the orders and if anyone tries to dodge the police, by faking medical documents, then legal action will be initiated against them," noted the Commissioner.