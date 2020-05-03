Hyderabad: Cops see red over bikes sans rear-view mirrors

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police penalises riders of two-wheelers which do not have rear-view mirror. The operation has been on since February. A rear-view mirror helps riders know who or what is coming behind and thus help them avoid accidents. But, the humongous number of cases shows the least concern of riders for their own safety as well as that of others.

A total of 76,937 cases have been booked and a total of Rs 4,52,400 was collected as fines till April 29. As per the data, around 3,376 cases were booked in February, 18,127 cases in March and 55,434 cases till April 29. Speaking to The Hans India, M S Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Cyberabad, informed that, "In our analysis of the fatal accidents in 2019, we found out that more than 60 per cent of the victims were of the two-wheelers that were either hit from behind or from the side.





They were unable to see if anyone was coming from the behind or from the side. These mirrors are not to make two-wheelers look attractive but for road safety. Many are taking both the mirrors off the bikes. We are penalising such that people would take safety aspects much seriously." For first offence, Rs 100 is charged and for the second, it goes up to Rs 300. In case the cops find any other violations, they will also be included in the fine.

