Hyderabad: Corporator Cheruku Sangeetha Prasanth Goud takes out padayatra in Nagole
Highlights
Nagole: Corporator Cheruku Sangeetha Prasanth Goud took out a padayatra in Nuvulabanda Colony on Thursday. She made sure that entomology staff sprayed sodium hydrochloride.
a She said steps were being taken to prevent mosquito menace in the colony. She directed residents to restrict themselves to their houses to fight against coronavirus. Entomology supervisor Janardhan was present.
