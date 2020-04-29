Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar visits Jambagh market

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday visited the Jaambagh market area in Afzalgunj and interacted with the vendors and instructed them to follow the norms of social distancing and usage of face masks.



Interacting with media, he said, "During this crucial time, it is very important that citizens and vendors in the market area follow the protocol of social distancing. Everyday 18 tonnes of fruits are coming into the city and entire police force is organising the transportation of goods and essential from source to destination."

"Moreover, it's also requested to the Muslim brothers that they should not crowd the market while purchasing the fruits required for Iftar. They should maintain the social distance and offer prayers at home in order to defeat the deadly virus," added the officer.