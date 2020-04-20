Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar warns against misuse of passes

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar warned of stern action against those who found misusing their passes that were issued to people in case of emergency and to the employees in essential services.

Anjani Kumar said that they are re-verifying the passes that were issued until now. A special team has been deployed to review the passes and if anyone found misusing them, the passes will be cancelled, he said adding that the decision has been taken in the view of the rise in corona positive cases.





In the wake of Telg govt decision to extend the lock down , city police will review passes on the roads . Passes will be cancelled if Anyone is found misusing it . There will be separate teams to check misuse of passes . We do this to protect you against the Corona virus . — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) April 20, 2020

The police also decided to issue the passes only in emergency cases as most of the people travelling to other places without any proper reason. Meanwhile, the process of applying for on-line passes began on Sunday. The passes are given to the people who are involved in the delivery of essential services and those in an emergency.

Passes can be applied on the official website of Hyderabad police - www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in. Click on apply for essential goods and services travel pass. The person needs to enter personal details including their photo. After verifying their details and need of the pass, a message will be delivered to the user mobile number if the pass is issued.