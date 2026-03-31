Hyderabad CP Sajjanar urges banks to act against cyber fraud

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V. V. Sajjanar has stressed the crucial role of bank employees in safeguarding the public from cybercrime, urging them to remain vigilant and proactive in identifying potential fraud.

In a message shared on X, Sajjanar said bankers, as custodians of public funds, must act with a heightened sense of responsibility towards their customers. He advised bank staff to immediately alert customers if they detect any warning signs suggesting they may be falling victim to fraud.

He noted that in cases involving so-called “digital arrests” or investment scams, victims often act hastily—either withdrawing large sums or taking loans against gold assets. In such situations, he urged bank employees to watch for behavioural changes or visible distress and to engage customers to better understand the circumstances.

Sajjanar particularly emphasised the need to protect elderly customers and pensioners from losing their life savings to fraudsters. He added that any suspicious transactions should be promptly reported to the police or via the national cybercrime helpline, 1930.

Calling for collective responsibility, he urged the public to remain alert and follow police advisories. He concluded that a cybercrime-free society can only be achieved through coordinated efforts between banks, law enforcement agencies and citizens.