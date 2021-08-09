Hyderabad: CS reviews arrangements for Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday instructed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.



In a meeting held at BRK Bhavan, he asked the officials to make the arrangements adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. He further suggested that the cultural troupes should represent the culture and tradition of Telangana. It is already known that the Independence Day celebrations are held at the Golconda Fort ever since the state was formed in 2014.

The Chief Secretary also directed to make the arrangements for security, traffic management and related issues. Similarly, the R&B department was also asked to provide all the required infrastructure at the venue.

Also, the officials were asked to provide sufficient number of masks and sanitizers at the venue in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.