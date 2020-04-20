Hyderabad: Curbs violation rampant in containment zones

Hyderabad: With the positive cases of COVID-19 crossing 200, the GHMC's Charminar Zone has designated more than 50 areas as 'containment clusters,' and is implementing lockdown norms stringently.

In several areas in Old City, there is no awareness among locals even in containment zones about precautions and measures to keep the dreaded virus at bay. During relaxation hours, several people are loitering on roads, roaming freely in lanes and bylanes. "Most of them, along with families, are also seen visiting friends and relatives' houses. People should avoid such activities and take precautions," observed one Mohammed Saifuddin.

The authorities are finding it difficult to keep quarantined lanes closed completely, as barricades are removed every other day. "As the cases are increasing day-by-day we barricaded and converted over 50 areas into Covid-19 containment zones in Charminar zone," informed a GHMC official.

Following the instructions of Minister KT Rama Rao, the containment zones in the city including Mallepally, Asif Nagar and others are placed under total lockdown and even the grocery stores are closed. But such measures are not being adopted in the containment zones in the southern part of the city.

"Only seizing of vehicles is not enough. The authorities must create awareness among people. Public representatives and authorities who are visiting the containment zones in other parts of the city must also visit the containment zones in areas of Old City and create awareness on social distancing," said Mohammed Ahmed, TDP Greater Hyderabad minority wing vice-president.