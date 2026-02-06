Hyderabad doctor's feat included in Indian Book of World Records

Hyderabad: The Indian Book of World Records included renowned Dr Sohail Anjum in the Book of World Records for successfully conducting a very complex and high-risk cervical spine surgery on a 65-year-old patient and presented a special award on February 6.

Dr Sohail Anjum performed this surgery using a unique technique used for the first time in the world, in which hypobaric drugs were used through continuous thoracic subarachnoid blocks. The felicitation ceremony held at Glenfield Hospital was attended by Dr Pavani, Dr Rubika Nanda of the Indian Book of World Records and Senior Radiologist Dr MA Mateen.

Dr Azhar Ansari, Medical Director, Yunus Ansari, Director, congratulated Dr Sohail Anjum. On this occasion, Dr Sohail Anjum said that the patient on whom he performed the surgery was over 65 years old and was suffering from various complex diseases, he had undergone bypass surgery.

The patient was suffering from kidney disease, thyroid and many other diseases. Due to a tumor in the neck bone, his hands and feet were repeatedly paralyzed. Giving him anesthesia in the traditional way was life-threatening.

Therefore, he performed the surgery with a new technique which is new and unique in the world. The American Journal has included his report in its publication, while the Indian Book of World Records has honored him by including this achievement and presented a citation.