Hyderabad: Doctors on Coronavirus duty to be housed in hotels

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is likely to hire a number of hotel rooms to provide accommodation to frontline medical professionals engaged in Covid-19 duties. It may be mentioned here that The Hans India published a report in its April 3 edition highlighting that medical staff in Covid-19 duties in Gandhi hospital were seeking accommodation facility.



A three-member IAS officers committee, comprising Neetu Kumari Prasad (Commissioner, Commercial Taxes), M Raghunandan Rao (Secretary, Tourism (FAC) and Lokesh Kumar (GHMC Commissioner), to look into the issue. This panel has been told to submit its report by April 20 or a day after. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a circular in this regard.

Raghunandan Rao will be the Convenor of the panel with Dr A Rajsekhar Babu, special officer from the Health department, to act as liaison officer. Dr Rajsekhar will assist the committee to ascertain the requirement of rooms and will update the convenor regularly about the requirements. Already some states like Delhi are providing hotel accommodation to the medical professionals working on Covid-19 duties. Explaining the reasons for this decision, the Health department stated that existing healthcare professionals have to be shifted to hotel accommodation as per SOP if there is a spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases. Also, a lot of medical professionals are likely to be recruited.

The requirement of accommodation may increase and the government may have to hire a number of hotel rooms to accommodate frontline healthcare workers.

Telangana Medical JAC chairman Dr Bongu Ramesh welcomed the government's decision. He said that family members of doctors and other staff were having infection concerns as that latter are directly exposed to positive tested patients while on duty.



Hence separate accommodation for the healthcare staff will ensure they work without any worries for their near and dear ones lives even though they themselves are risking their own lives while treating infected patients.