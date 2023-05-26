Hyderabad: Eatala’s secret talks with expelled BRS leaders leadto political speculations

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP’s committee of joining chairman Eatala Rajender on Thursday met expelled BRS leaders including former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy persuading them to join the Saffron party in the State.

It is learnt that Rajender had a secret meeting with both these leaders in the farmhouse belonging to Eatala in the outskirts of the city. Sources said that the meeting had lasted for more than four hours. It is said that secrecy was maintained for this meeting as neither the followers of Eatala nor his gunmen knew about this meeting.

This meeting has created a discussion within the political circles as these two leaders were keeping their options open. It is said that the party high command has asked Rajender to give clear assurances to the leaders.

There are speculations that the BJP wants to bring these two leaders in the party and as part of this the BJP leader had organizsed the secret meeting.

Already the BJP leadership had sent the committee of joinings to Khammam to meet these two leaders recently. The state BJP leaders had met Krishna Rao and Srinivas Reddy and had talks. Both the leaders said that they would inform the party after having a thought.

At the same time there were speculations that Rajender had met these leaders because they were planning to have their own party hence secrecy was being maintained by the BJP leader.

The BJP leaders said that Rajender has intensified his efforts to strengthen the party ever since his visit to New Delhi and meeting with party seniors including President JP Nadda and state incharge Sunil Bansal and has been vocal in sharing his views with media on the political issues.

However, there is not much progress in the joining of leaders from other parties inspite of Rajender being the chairman of the committee during the last one year.

Sources said that the national party leadership want these two leaders to join the BJP as there were speculations that these two were looking to join Congress especially after its victory in Karnataka.