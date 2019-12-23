Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm

The bodies of the accused killed in Hyderabad encounter will be handed over to the family by 5 pm after the second autopsy, said Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Sravan Kumar.

Speaking to the media, Sravan said that a team of four doctors from AIIMS is conducting re-postmortem to the bodies which take one hour for each today. The post-mortem is being recorded on the directions of the high court and the CDs and pen drives will be submitted to the court by the doctors, Sravan said.

No doctor from Gandhi Hospital took part in the post-mortem. We have arranged all the latest equipment that they have asked for, he added. He also said that embalming was not done for the bodies which are decomposed to 50 per cent. The bodies will be sent in two ambulances to hand over to their families.

The AIIMS doctors will return to Delhi around 7.30 pm, he said.