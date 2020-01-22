Hyderabad: Excellence award for Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University

Rajendranagar: The All India Agricultural Students Association (AIASA) has awarded the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) with the "Institute of Excellence Award 2019" during the 5th National youth Convention held at the Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Raipur, Chattisgarh on January 20.

Dr V Praveen Rao, the Vice Chancellor of PJTSAU, has received the award from the hands of Dr RC Agarwal, Deputy Director General (Education), ICAR, New Delhi. The award was conferred in recognition of excellence performance in teaching, research and extension in the last few years.