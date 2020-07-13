Hyderabad: Fear of being infected with Covid drives sick man to suicide

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old employee of a call center Syed Sadiq Ali, residing in Santosh Nagar allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence assuming he had contracted coronavirus.

According to sources, the person was feeling unwell from few days and he visited multiple hospitals but wasn't getting the required treatment. However, on Saturday he visited a doctor who suggested him to check for the coronavirus. He then arrived at his home, locked himself in his room and hanged self.

According to police, the family members who got suspicious of Sadiq's activity kept on knocking the door but received no response. So, they broke open the door and found his body hanging.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot in which Sadiq mentioned that he was depressed over the fact that he might have contracted the deadly virus and felt no joy in living anymore.

His body was then shifted to Osmania mortuary for postmortem and a case under section 174 CrPC has been registered and matter is being investigated, said the police.