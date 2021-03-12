Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Punjagutta flyover

Hyderabad: A massive fire engulfed a pillar of the Punjagutta flyover on Friday morning. It is learned that the decoration material at the pillar caught the fire.

The traffic between Punjagutta and Jubilee Hills road was diverted as a heavy blanket of smoke engulfed the area.

The fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The police suspected that short-circuit might have caused the fire. An investigation is underway.