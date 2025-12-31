Hyderabad Flute Festival: A Tribute to Late Shri Manda Balarama Sarma

Hyderabad, 30th December 2025 – The vibrant Shilparamam cultural village hosted the Hyderabad Flute Festival yesterday, paying homage to the esteemed Late Shri Manda Balarama Sarma, a renowned Flute Vidwan and recipient of the prestigious Golden Veena Award from the President of India. Organised by his daughter, Manda Sesha Latha, the event took place from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The festival featured a captivating flute concert by Manda Sesha Latha, followed by performances from her father's disciples, celebrating his significant contributions to the world of music. This event aimed to inspire young minds to pursue the rich heritage of Indian culture and art forms, particularly in an age dominated by digital technology.

Accompanying this release are several photographs capturing the essence of the festival, which we kindly request you to publish in print media, further encouraging the next generation to appreciate and engage with traditional art forms.