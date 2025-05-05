Hyderabad, Get ready For The Most Awaited Event of the Year - Miss World 2025

The Miss World Pageant is around the corner and people are excited!! Hyderabad is all set to host the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant in May 2025. It is going to mark a significant moment for both the city and the state of Telangana.The event is planned to be scheduled from May 7th to May 31th , featuring a series of cultural and entertainment activities across various locations in Telangana, with the grand finale scheduled at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. Through this article , we will share what our readers can expect from this global event.

Telangana - Perfect Choice for Miss World 2025

Telangana is famous for its rich cultural heritage, world class infrastructure , year-round warm hospitality , tourism and scenic diversity and proactive governance. From Charminar and Golconda fort to vibrant tribal and folk art traditions,it offers an amazing cultural backdrop for contestants and global audiences.

Telangana is also known for its “Atithi Devo Bhava” ethos which welcomes the guests and contestants and makes them feel at home.It also offers various scenic photo-opportunities and side trips that enrich the Miss World itinerary.

The state's commitment to exhibit Telangana’s unique blend of tradition and innovation has placed it as an ideal venue for international events.The Telangana government's efforts to promote tourism and culture have further strengthened its reputation on the global stage .These are few reasons why Telangana has been chosen to host Miss World 2025.

Miss World Contestants 2025 Updates

​Over 100 participants from 120 countries are planning to participate in this event. All the delegates will be engaged in various events and activities throughout the state,leading to the grand finale and crowning ceremony in Hyderabad. The series of events will begin on the arrival of participants on May 6th and May 7th presenting Telangana’s hospitality and vibrancy.

Miss World 2025 date and venue

May 6 - May 7 - Arrival of contestants from 120 countries in Hyderabad.

- Arrival of contestants from 120 countries in Hyderabad. May 10th - Opening ceremony at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium showcasing traditional Telangana folk and Tribal dance performances.

- Opening ceremony at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium showcasing traditional Telangana folk and Tribal dance performances. May 12th - A tour organised for Miss World contestants ( Group 4- Asia and Oceania ) to visit Nagarjuna Sagar and explore Buddhavanam.

A tour organised for Miss World contestants ( Group 4- Asia and Oceania ) to visit Nagarjuna Sagar and explore Buddhavanam. May 13th - To explore more about Telangana's rich culture and heritage, a walk has been scheduled for Miss World contestants at Charminar and Laad Bazar followed by dinner at Chowmahalla palace.

To explore more about Telangana's rich culture and heritage, a walk has been scheduled for Miss World contestants at Charminar and Laad Bazar followed by dinner at Chowmahalla palace. May 14th - A day will be spent with students and communities at Kaloji Kala Kshetram,Warangal by Group 1 ( America and Caribbean) followed by a tour of Ramappa temple.

A day will be spent with students and communities at Kaloji Kala Kshetram,Warangal by Group 1 ( America and Caribbean) followed by a tour of Ramappa temple. May 15th - To provide a handloom industry experience , a visit to Pochampally has been scheduled for Group 2 ( Europe) after the tour to Yadagirigutta Temple.

To provide a handloom industry experience , a visit to Pochampally has been scheduled for Group 2 ( Europe) after the tour to Yadagirigutta Temple. May 16th - A medical tour of AIG, Yashoda and Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad has been scheduled for Group 3 ( Africa and Middle East).

- A medical tour of AIG, Yashoda and Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad has been scheduled for Group 3 ( Africa and Middle East). May 17th - Miss World sports finals at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium followed by a visit to experium eco tourism park with Telangana cuisine food festival.

Miss World sports finals at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium followed by a visit to experium eco tourism park with Telangana cuisine food festival. May 19th - To learn about safety tourism initiatives,Miss World contestants will visit Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Center followed by a visit to Tank Bund, Ambedkar Statue and Secretariat premises.

To learn about safety tourism initiatives,Miss World contestants will visit Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Center followed by a visit to Tank Bund, Ambedkar Statue and Secretariat premises. May 20th and May 21st - Miss World Caribbean , Africa , Asia and Europe events will happen at T Hub , Hyderabad. Fast-Track selections will happen to streamline the contestants based on continental clusters.

Miss World Caribbean , Africa , Asia and Europe events will happen at T Hub , Hyderabad. Fast-Track selections will happen to streamline the contestants based on continental clusters. May 21st - An art and craft workshop will be organised at Shilparamam for Miss World contestants.

- An art and craft workshop will be organised at Shilparamam for Miss World contestants. May 22nd - Miss World contestants will be showcasing their final talent at Shilpakala Vedika.

Miss World contestants will be showcasing their final talent at Shilpakala Vedika. May 23rd - Head to Head Challenge final at Indian School of Business,Hyderabad.

Head to Head Challenge final at Indian School of Business,Hyderabad. May 24th - Miss World top model and fashion final at Hitex.

- Miss World top model and fashion final at Hitex. May 25th - Jewellery and Pearl fashion show at Hitex.

- Jewellery and Pearl fashion show at Hitex. May 26th - Gala dinner at British Residency and Taj Falaknuma featuring cultural performances.

- Gala dinner at British Residency and Taj Falaknuma featuring cultural performances. May 31st - Miss World live Grand finale at Hitex, Hyderabad.

- Miss World live Grand finale at Hitex, Hyderabad. June 2nd - Miss World pageant winners will meet Telangana CM and Governor at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

Miss World 2025 India host city highlights:

Safety Measures Implemented for the Event

To ensure the safety of participants and attendees,the Telangana government has made comprehensive security plans including increased surveillance, deployment of security personnel, and coordination with various agencies. These measures aim to provide a secure environment throughout the event's duration .

How Telangana Government Is Managing the Event Amid High Temperature?

The Telangana government is implementing strategies like scheduling events during cooler parts of the day , providing shaded areas and hydration stations, ensuring medical facilities are readily available for the contestants and attendees.Such measures demonstrate the state's commitment to hosting a successful and comfortable event for all.

Economic Impact

The Miss World 2025 pageant is expected to have a substantial economic impact on Telangana. The influx of tourists, media, and international delegates will boost local businesses, including hospitality, retail, and transportation sectors. Additionally, the global exposure from the event will likely attract future investments and opportunities for the state .

Conclusion

As Hyderabad prepares to host Miss World 2025, the city and the state of Telangana are poised to showcase their cultural richness, hospitality, and organizational capabilities to the world. This event will be a celebration of beauty, diversity, and unity, leaving a lasting impression on all participants and attendees.