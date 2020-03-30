Hyderabad: GHMC leads in Covid-19 positive cases

Hyderabad: The highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana are from GHMC limits. More than 40 cases were reported from the state capital with Secunderabad zone having the highest number of cases (11). Next comes Khairatabad zone with 9 positive cases, Kukatpally (8 cases) and Serilingampalli and Charminar with 4 cases each.

A look at the district-wise reveals that Karimnagar had 11 cases, as all from a 10-member group from Indonesia tested positive to the virus. There were four positive cases from Bhadradri-Kothagudem including a DSP and his son who returned from UK.