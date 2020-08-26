Hyderabad: GMRVF-trained women Volunteers make masks, PPEs

Hyderabad: To protect communities from COVID-19, a group of over 600 GMRVF-trained women volunteers are developing masks and PPEs for those who need them the most.

The locations from where this good work is happening are Hyderabad, Delhi, Warora, Bajoli-Holi, Badrinath, Kamalanga, Rajam, Anantapur and Kakinada. These good Samaritans have already stitched over 65,000 masks.

At the Hyderabad GMRVF Centre in Telangana, a group of highly committed 14 women who were earlier stitching jute bags and other such products came forward to contribute to this novel cause and have been working tirelessly since the lockdown.