Hyderabad: GO 169 on last rites hurting Hindu sentiments says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that the State government scrap the GO 169 and stop playing 'communal politics' over the conduct of last rites to the Hindus who died because of COVID-19.

In a statement here on Friday, he said it was unbecoming on the part of the State government to play politics with the conduct of last rites at a time when the whole world was coming together to mount a united fight against the COVID-19.

He said the guidelines issued the GO are against the religious practices of last rites of the Hindus and demanded suspension as well as legal action against the officials responsible for the release of GO, hurting the religious feelings of Hindus.

"It seems the State government has issued the GO-169 to appease one section of people and it is unbecoming on its part not respecting the sentiments of the majority Hindus," Sanjay slammed.

He said as per the guidelines, only five persons would be allowed to attend the last rites.

He said Hindus should be allowed to perform the last rites as per their tradition, advising them to take necessary precautions. He questioned the State government why it did not issue any guidelines for Muslims.