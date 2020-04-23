Hyderabad: Government extends home quarantine period to 28 days

Hyderabad: Telangana government has revised home quarantine period to 28 days from the existing 14 days. This decision was taken as it is learnt that in view of some cases testing positive much beyond the 14-day incubation period. Recently, a nurse at NIMS who was suffering from Covid-19 symptoms tested positive in the second sample test after more than three weeks while the first test was conducted in last week of March.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in a direction issued to all District Collectors said that asymptomatic secondary contacts shall not be tested.

However, they shall be identified, stamped and placed in strict home quarantine for a period of 28 days and monitored daily by local surveillance teams. Further, he gave instructions that only primary contacts of the positive cases shall be brought to the government identified quarantine centres and samples taken for testing.

It has come to the government's notice that secondary contacts of certain Covid-19 positive cases are also being quarantined in government facilities and tested for Covid-19.