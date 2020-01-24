Top
Hyderabad: Government keen on branding of Medaram jatara: Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Hyderabad: Government keen on branding of Medaram jatara: Minister Satyavathi Rathod
The State government has been doing its best to popularise the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women...

Mulugu/Hyderabad: The State government has been doing its best to popularise the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod said.

Reviewing the preparations for jatara at Sankshema Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, she said that efforts are on to provide utmost comfort to devotees turning to the four-day jatara, which is scheduled begin on February 5.

"Despite the financial crunch in the State due to economic slowdown, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had sanctioned Rs 75 crore for the arrangements at Medaram.

The administration is making full use of these funds to provide hassle free darshan to the devotees," Rathod said.

The government is keen to branding of the Medaram jatara, which is said to be the Asia's largest tribal fair, the Minister said. She said that the government is sending special invites that reflect Adivasi culture to noted personalities and tribal leaders across the nation.

Meanwhile, the pre-jatara rush continues to increase at Medaram. The devotee turnout on last Sunday had crossed 10 lakh, according to local sources.

