Hyderabad: Hazrath Syedna complex works at a snail's pace

Hyderabad: With labourers leaving Hyderabad to their native places, construction works of Dargah-e-Hazrath Syedna Barhane Shah Educational and Commercial Complex in Riyasath Nagar in Old City received a big blow.



Telangana State Education Women and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) Assistant Engineer Syed Amer Ali said that as per the instructions of Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and with the permission of police the works were going smoothly. "And then we had to pause works with the government's decision of sending migrant workers to their respective hometowns a month ago fearing the Covid-19 pandemic would get worse. The work has been completed up to slab level till then. Earlier, there were more than 40 labours from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh working on site. Now, hardly we have a dozen concrete labourers with whom we were able to complete concrete works. But there's a crunch for centring workers because of which 20 per cent of the work remained pending," he added.

The complex has been designed to house a high school, a college and a training institute, besides allotting space for commercial purposes. The construction consists of a basement and ground plus five floors and for this works an amount of Rs 20 crore was sanctioned. Rs 2.58 crore has so far been released.

Riyasath Nagar division Corporator Mirza Saleem Baig said that the construction of the complex is the vision of Akbaruddin who raised the matter in assembly on several occasions "The MLA laid the foundation for the works on September 6, 2018," he added.