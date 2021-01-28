Hyderabad: Hazy morning may greet you today

Hyderabad: The IMD Hyderabad has warned of haze/mist likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during morning hours of January 28. In a bulletin, its forecast said partly cloudy sky later would prevail in the City up to January 31, when the night temperature would be 16 degrees Celsius, with fog.

According to the bulletin, the minimum temperature in Hyderabad during the period January 28 to February 2 would be 19, 19, 18, 16, 20 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively. The day temperatures would be 33,33,32, 32, 34 and 34 degrees Celsius respectively.

Across the State, the lowest minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday. The bulletin said there was no large change (ranging from -2 to +2 deg C) in most parts. The night temperatures were appreciably above normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius in some parts. They were above normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some others.

The other minimum temperatures recorded elsewhere in the State were: Dundigal 16.4 deg C, Hakimpet 17.5, Medak 17.8, Nalgonda 18.6, Hyderabad 19, Mahbubnagar 19.1, Ramagundam 19.2, Hanamkonda 19.5, Khammam 20, Nizamabad 20.5, Bhadrachalam 20.8.

Coming to the day temperatures, they continued maintain a steady rise, with Mahbubnagar recording the highest of 34 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Medak 33.8, Bhadrachalam& Hyderabad 33.2 each, Ramagundam 32.8, Adilabad 32.3, Nizamabad 33.2, Dundigal 32.7, Hanamkonda, Khammam & Nalgonda 32 each, Hakimpet 31.3.



