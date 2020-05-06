Hyderabad: Health experts welcome ban on tobacco, spitting in public places

Hyderabad: Public health experts have welcomed the move by Union Government to ban the use of tobacco products and spitting in public places with the aim to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had recently issued directions to all States and Union Territories to prohibit the use and spitting of chewing tobacco products in public places to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We applaud the Government of India for taking timely step for imposing a ban on the use of tobacco products and spitting in public places to prevent& control the spread of Covid-19 virus, " said Bhavna Mukhopadhyay, chief executive, Voluntary Health Association of India.

There is growing evidence that smoking is a risk for Covid-19. Smoking worsens lung function and reduces immunity. Smokers who develop Covid-19 infection have more complications and greater risk of fatality. Even if a person is not affected by Covid, it is a good time to stop smoking.

This improves immunity and can improve lung function within a few months. Apart from reducing risks from Covid, there are many other benefits on the lungs, heart and other parts of the body", Prof.Pratima Murthy, Professor and head, Department of Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

The Union Ministry has set up a National Tobacco Quit Line Services to provide counselling to help smokers and tobacco consumers to quit. NTQLS is designed to help tobacco users to quit the addiction by answering their queries, setting a quit date, formulating a personalised quit plan, and follow u-up through a dedicated toll-free number (1800-11-2356)that can be reached Tuesday to Sunday between 8am to 8pm.