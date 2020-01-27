Top
Hyderabad: IUML lauds KCR's stance on CAA

Prof K M Kader Mohideen, former MP and national president, IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) on Sunday expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, K...

Hyderabad: Prof K M Kader Mohideen, former MP and national president, IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) on Sunday expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao for clearing his stance on the CAA.

In a letter addressed to KCR, he stated that his party was very much grateful to him, for having made the timely announcement that Telangana was determined to oppose tooth and nail the most undemocratic Act, CAA along with NRC and NPR. "We hope and trust the Government at the Centre would listen to your meaningful words of political wisdom and come forward for good to withdraw the most detestable piece of legislation in the history of Independent India," he noted.

