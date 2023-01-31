Hyderabad: Job mela on Feb 7, Harish Rao unveils poster

Hyderabad: Telangana minister T Harish Rao on Monday launched a poster for the upcoming 'Hyderabad Mega Job Mela' which is to be held on February 7 at Red Rose Palace in Nampally.

A city-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters will be organising the mela. The unemployed youth can immensely benefit from this job fair as there would be more than 1,000 jobs up for grabs with a minimum qualification of 10th till any Graduate with or without any prior job experience.

According to the organisers, the job fair will be open for unemployed youth irrespective of their cast, community or religion. Everyone will get an opportunity to show their skills. Qualification of candidates should be above SSC and preliminary interviews will be conducted at the venue.

Entry to the programme will be free and for further details once can contact 8374315052.

Engineer Mannan Khan founder Deccan Blasters organised a series of Job Mela in the city. Till now, with these job melas, more than 9,500 candidates got employed.