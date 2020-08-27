Hyderabad: Kavitha pitches for Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: Former MP and Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday demanded that the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao should be given 'Bharat Ratna'.

Kavitha was speaking in a programme 'Telangana Pride-Our PV' organised as part of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao by the Telangana Jagruti here on Wednesday. Kavitha proposed that the former PM should be conferred with Bharat Ratna as a fitting tribute. The speakers also supported and a resolution was adopted by the panel of the speakers seeking Bharat Ratna for PV.

Kavitha said that PV took over as the Prime Minister of India when the country was facing crisis. She mentioned Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's fondness and faith in PV Narasimha Rao's vision for India and that Rao was an icon for generations to come.

She welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's initiative. Kavitha also requested the members of Telangana Jagruthi across the world to honour and memorialise the legacy of the former Prime Minister. She said that Telangana Jagruthi would publish 'Pracheena Pusthakam' and 'Naveena Pusthakam' books every month to commemorate his literature in continuation with the centenary celebrations.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said that the memorial for PV would be at par with that of former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram.

He informed that the Telangana government intends to start building the memorial soon and inaugurate it next year on June 28, on the former PM's 100th birth anniversary.

Daughter of PV Narasimha Rao, Vani Dayakar Rao thanked the State government for its outstanding initiative towards glorifying and celebrating the legacy of the former PM.

She mentioned that as a teacher, back in 2008, when she heard and saw young Kavitha forming and leading an organisation from the front in a state Telangana where women do not get enough chances to take the lead.