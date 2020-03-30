Hyderabad: King Koti hospital gets spanking new Covid treatment facility

Hyderabad: Telangana has readied a 350-bed Covid-19 treatment facility in King Koti district hospital premises that has a corporate hospital feel to it. This hospital has 50 ICU beds and 25 beds with ventilator support. This is a new building (G+2) built in the King Koti district hospital premises which is yet to be inaugurated.

Actually, this was built as MCH (Mother and Children Hospital), an initiative of the NDA government undertaken in support with the States to check maternal and infant mortality rates. Accordingly, Telangana got nod to build this exclusive facility to cater to pregnant women, mothers, newborn and infants primarily at King Koti and Gandhi hospitals.



While the one at Gandhi is yet to take off, MCH at King Koti is almost complete and ready for inauguration.

However, with State and the country in the midst of coronavirus crisis, Telangana government has decided to utilise the new facility for treating the virus affected patients apart from Gandhi, that has over 1,150 bed capacity.