Hyderabad: Kishan condemns KCR's remarks on CAA

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the statements of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the BJP, Central government and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he challenged the TRS chief to show even a single provision in the CAA which is detrimental to 130 crore citizens of the country.

The TRS is sailing with a communal party like Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (MIM), which had inherited its ideology from Razakars, who wanted to continue the Nizam's rule in this country, the Minister said.

"They committed unspeakable atrocities against the people of Telangana, preventing the State from joining the Indian Union for 18 days after the country had got independence," he said.

Further, the Union Minister stated the TRS president was hand in glove with a party, which asked to remove police for fifteen minutes to balance the Hindu-Muslim ratio in the country. "It shows the vote bank politics of the TRS. Neither KCR, TRS nor its leaders have any moral right to criticise the BJP," he said.

Earlier, extending the Republic Day greetings to the people, Kishan Reddy mentioned that people from all walks of life have been welcoming the measures taken by the Centre for the last seven months under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule. He said people in Jammu and Kashmir were also welcoming scrapping of Article 370 in that State.

However, pseudo-intellectuals, political parties and a section of media had been trying to mislead people and provoking minorities against the Centre and the BJP, he alleged and praised the Centre under PM Modi for working hard to ensure economic development and job creation.

The Union Minister said the vote bank politics had gone to such an extent by some political parties that they were trying even to politicise the census operations.

Kishan exhorted the party workers to take up awareness in a big way among people on the welfare and development schemes taken up by the Centre for the benefit of the country.