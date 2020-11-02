Hyderabad: Library officials congratulate Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Hyderabad: Library department officials had congratulated Kalvakuntla Kavitha for her landslide victory in Nizamabad.

District Library Organization Chairman Kappati Panduranga Reddy, Awareness State Committee members Pabboji Vijender, TRS District Vice President Karre Krishna, TS Yuvraj and other leaders been to Kavitha's residence to greet her on Sunday.

Vigneshwar Reddy, Lemur Raitubandhu Coordinator Gopireddy Satyanarayana Reddy, along with Raghupathi politely exchanged greetings.

Later, Panduranga Reddy said that Kavitha, who had played a pivotal role in elections, would now play a pivotal role in state politics and would play a key role in the development of the state. Those who do not even get a deposit in the local body legislative elections are not worthy to make accusations against Kavitha.