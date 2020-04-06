Hyderabad: Lights, sound herald new era in fight against Covid

Hyderabad: The people in the city rose in unison to the appeal of PM Modi to switch off electric lights and light candles, earthen lamps and flashlights to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minutes before the clock chimed 9, people started setting up diyas on balconies. In a show of solidarity, men, women, children, old and the young lit lamps.

As the nine minutes came to an end, cries of 'go corona go' rent the air and the sky burst with sounds of crackers. N B V R Ramana, a retired school teacher and resident of Sainathpuram, said, "I have never witnessed such a coming together of a mass of people. It is a symbolic gesture but learned men say there is a scientific reason as well. We are hopeful."

Diyas dotted balconies and apartments looked ethereal in the dark night. Allaying all fears of a grid collapse, the 9-minutes lights call out went off smoothly.

Showing maturity, citizens did not come onto the roads and went back into their houses. Actors, politicians, sports personalities and celebrities too lit diyas and posted on social media.

The picture of PM Modi's mother siting alone with a diya in hand was a picture of serenity in troubled times.

Netizens from Masab Tank to Malakpet, Uppal to Uppuguda came out in their respective balconies and entrances.

Sweta Patel, resident of Sindhi Colony said, "I feel I am lucky to be a part of such an event that is unifying India and it goes to show that the people are one."