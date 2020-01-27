Hyderabad literary festival 2020: Chilling truths of Tihar

Hyderabad: The audience at the Hyderabad Literary Festival lapped up every word of Sunil Gupta, former jailor of Tihar Jail and journalist Sunetra Choudhury about their book Black Warrant- Confessions of a Tihar Jailor.

Sunil Gupta recounted his experience as a jailor who was witness to several hangings. If he was a hefty person, he would die then and there, but if he was skinny there were chances that he could be alive for two hours. There have been incidents where the person's head and body got separated during the hanging.

The most affected were the ones who could not afford to get bail. "If you have money, you can live a 5-star life inside the jail," said Sunetra. Sunil Gupta believes Ram Singh's death, the prime accused in the Nirbhaya case seemed more like planned murder more than a suicide.