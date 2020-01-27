Top
Hyderabad literary festival 2020: Sangeeta Bhalla Says Utility out of trash

'Transform our everyday discards into things of beauty and utility. Let’s relook at what is considered trash, and repurpose it with our imagination...

"Transform our everyday discards into things of beauty and utility. Let's relook at what is considered trash, and repurpose it with our imagination and some 'crafty' activities and make them into objects of beauty and purpose," said Sangeeta Bhalla

Hyderabad: Sangeeta Bhalla, 59, an artist, upcycler, designer and filmmaker reuses packing boxes, containers, plastic jars into beautiful decorative or functional objects.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sangeeta said, "It approximately takes two-and-a-half-day for the paint to get dried up. I have been conducting this kind of workshop in various countries. This is my first workshop at HLF. Upcycling sensitizes us to a way of life where we recreate trash into objects of beauty imbued with our creativity. I love working with my hands. I am fascinated by boxes as they seemed a wonderful metaphor for our gypsy lives."

She makes pen-stands, book stands and many more utility items.

Upcycling is a creative way for individuals to take unique and personal action to reduce carbon footprint.

