Hyderabad: Malakpet market closed after three shopkeepers test positive for coronavirus

The GHMC officials have closed Malakpet market after three shopkeepers working at a Kirana store tested positive for coronavirus and announced it as a containment zone.

It is learned that the market will remain shut for a week. However, the officials said that they will ensure the people in supplying essential commodities.

The shopkeepers are said to have contracted the virus from two people from Jalpally area in Pahadishareef who works at Malakpet Gunj market. And the families of the shopkeepers also contracted the virus from them. All of them were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

On Monday, two traders from Malakpet Gunj market were tested positive and other sixteen people who moved closely with them were shifted to quarantine. Earlier this week, the authorities also shifted the onion market in Malakpet to Patancheru.

Malakpet market sees a footfall of thousands every day as it is a huge wholesale market in the city before the lockdown. However, the number drastically fell down after the lockdown that was announced to contain coronavirus