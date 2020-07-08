Hyderabad: Man arrested for stalking minor girl

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime team of Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested one Shubham Yadav (20) from his residence in Bahadurpura for harassing a girl by sending sexually explicit photos and messages through a fake Instagram account.

According to police, the accused person was friends with the minor girl's elder sister as they both studied in the same Intermediate College. During those days, the accused also befriended the minor girl and at that time he clicked pictures of himself along with the girls.

After a few days, he sent the pictures of them to the elder sister and threatened her that he will share their pictures online if she does not send a nude video of her minor sister.

Fearing the threats of Shubham the elder sister secretly took a video of her minor sister while changing clothes and sent it to the accused. Since then, he started demanding for money, but as the elder sister did not oblige he created a fake Instagram account and uploaded the minor girl's video and also photos taken by screenshot, said the police.

The girls and their family then lodged a police complaint, based on the complaint a case was registered and the accused was finally arrested under section 354D, 506 IPC, Sec. 12 POCSO Act & Sec. 66C & 67A of IT Act and was remanded to judicial custody.