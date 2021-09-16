Hyderabad: Man stabs mother, wife to death in Trimulgherry

In a tragic incident, a man stabbed his mother and wife to death here at military quarters under Trimulgherry police station limits of Secunderabad on Thursday morning.



The accused, Chandu attacked on the two women with a knife and stabbed them multiple times until he confirmed that both were dead. The victims were identified as Chandu's mother Kumari and his wife Nagapushpa. The police took the accused into custody and are investigation. A case has been registered.

The police sent the bodies to a hospital morgue for autopsy. Further details are awaited about the incident.